H-E-B donating $500,000 to Uvalde victims, launching donation campaign

Starting today, customers can make monetary donations online or at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — H-E-B has announced several different ways they intend to help the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

The Texas-based grocery store chain will donate $500,000 to help the community and will also set up a donation campaign for shoppers.

Starting today, H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can help by making monetary donations in store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery orders. Customers can also make donations at heb.com/donate.

The money raised will go into the Spirit of Giving Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy. All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

H‑E‑B stores in the Uvalde area and H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will also provide meals, supplies, and other resources to community support centers, first responders, and the local school district. The company will also provide crisis counselors to support H-E-B Partners and neighbors grieving throughout the community.