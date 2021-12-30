'Forget about nerves' | 3 Southeast Texas bakers competing on Disney+ show 'Foodtastic'

The two then added Dee Compean to the mix to compete for the Disney+ cooking show 'Foodtastic.’



"We were just like ideas, ideas, ideas," Abelman said.



"He came up with the idea of Davy Jones," Barlow said.



To qualify for the show, they built a Davy Jones bust out of vegetables.



Once they qualified, their challenge was a surprise.



"We just knew it was going to be Pirates of the Caribbean,” Barlow said. “And I Keke Palmer was the host. And we knew our teammates that was pretty much it."



They only had 25 hours from the time they walked on the onset to finish their structure.



"I guess the biggest challenge was just how big these things were," Abelman said.



We're talking about 7 feet tall, with a base of 8 feet by 16 feet.



"It's just magical like how Disney would do anything normally but like the pantry was literally a tree full of foods was a pantry how just like That's incredible,” Barlow said.



They said the mess and the nerves were well worth it for the sweet experience.



"We're like in the middle of the filming covered in, like Rice Krispies and chocolate, mashed potatoes," Abelman said.



"We were nervous the weeks months before, nervous getting on the plane going down,” Barlow said. “So as we drove up, it was nerve-racking but you can't let that really get to you because you have to be on camera and be presentable and also to build this thing that they want you to make. So, you just have to forget about nerves."

