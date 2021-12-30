2 arrested after driver crashes into tree during high-speed chase across state lines

A truck on the run managed to get up to speeds of 105 miles per hour, police said.

ROSE CITY, Texas — Rose City officials are investigating a high-speed chase that came to an end after a driver crossed the Texas-Louisiana Stateline and crashed into a tree.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped bring the cross-state chase from Orange County to Vinton to a close.



Officers with the Orange Police Department assisted with the ongoing high-speed chase just before 6 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 861 in Rose City.



A truck on the run managed to get up to speeds of 105 miles per hour, according to Orange Police.



The chase stopped at mile marker 8 in Louisiana, where the truck crashed into a tree. Officers said at least two people were arrested after the single-vehicle crash. It's unclear how many people were in the truck.



EMS was on the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to Vinton Police.

Officials from the Rose City Police Department, Vinton Police Department, Orange Police Department, and deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a chase.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

