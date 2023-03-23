Southeast Texans experience food and fun at opening day of the 2023 YMBL South Texas State Fair

"The environment, date night, you know you see people you haven't seen in a long time you get to interact with people you haven't seen in a while so, I love it."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fair has officially made its return for 2023 bringing Southeast Texans the rodeo, food, rides, games, and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair.

The YMBL South Texas State Fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Many classic food venders returned.

"Pork kabob from Rudy's and I have a funnel cake, very buttery, rich and sweet, like me," said one Beaumont resident.

But there was also some newcomers excited to serve Southeast Texans, like Juan Yat with Los Molcajetes Mexican Restaurant.

"We just opened like eight or nine months ago so yeah we are so excited to be here, we would like to invite all the people, come try our food and have the birria tacos," Yat said.

Attendees were excited to get on fan-favorite rides like the merry-go-round, the ferris-wheel, the swings and of course, the rollercoasters.

At the YMBL South Texas State Fair, there's always something for everyone to enjoy.

"The environment, the environment, date night, you know you see people you haven't seen in a long time you get to interact with people you haven't seen in a while so, I love it," said one attendee.

Kids (2 & Under) FREE

(2 & Under) FREE Youths (3-12) $5

(3-12) $5 Adults (13-64) $10

(13-64) $10 Seniors (65+) $5.

Parking at the fairgrounds is FREE

At the fairgrounds you can buy tickets using a credit card but the carnival and many of the vendors may only take cash. Several ATMs are available on the fairgrounds.

The carnival rides cost anywhere from $3 - $5 per ride. This year three new "adult" rides are coming to the fair including the "Ali Baba," the "Quasar" and the "Storm." Here's a list of all the rides that will be at the fair along with their cost in $1 tickets.

A big feature of the South Texas State Fair is the YMBL Rodeo which runs for three days from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.

Here's where you can find directions to the fair based on what part of Southeast Texas you're coming from.

