SILSBEE, Texas — Some in the city of Silsbee are hoping to get a helping hand from the crew of one HGTV show looking to revitalize a small town in the US.

Silsbee Economic Development Corporation shared a Facebook post on Monday, inviting the community to be part of the effort to be selected for 'Home Town Takeover.'

"What an awesome way to see some of our dreams come to fruition...from restoring our movie theater, revitalizing downtown, improving parks and beautifying our entire community," the post says. "We are working on a submission video and we want you to be a part of it!"

A news release from HGTV says the selected town will 'witness the rehab of multiple individual family homes and the revitalization of public spaces, such as parks, local diners and recreation centers.'

The town will be part of a six-episode series set to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

Ben and Erin Napier host the show, and say this is a new feat for HGTV.

“HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project and we’re so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done. Show us those photos and videos," Erin Napier said. "Tell us what makes your town special and how you’d like us to help make it better. You may see us in your town soon.”

Silsbee's estimated population as of July 2018 was 6,651.

Silsbee Economic Development Corp | Silsbee Tx | silsbeetxedc.com Silsbee EDC Mission and Values The mission of the EDC is to support economic and community development projects that will improve the business climate, strengthen the economy, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life in the city of Silsbee, Texas.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Astros owner fires Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch after both were suspended by MLB for 2017 cheating scandal

Funeral procession in Woodville for Jasper native, US Army specialist

Megxit moves forward: Queen says Harry and Meghan can move part-time to Canada