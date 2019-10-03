HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured after two deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hardin County fired weapons around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News the domestic disturbance took place on Atlantic Road west of Sour Lake on Highway 105.

The suspect and a 4-year-old girl struck in the leg by gunfire during the incident were both taken to a hospital, Davis said.

"It reminds you of the dangers we face in law enforcement and how quick that domestic incidents and family violence can escalate to a very dangerous situation," Davis said.

Neighbors say this is not the first domestic dispute at the home.

Davis said the investigation is still early, but the suspect may have sexually assaulted his wife. A protective order was in place against the suspect since January, which stated he was not allowed at the house. The order is good for 12 months, Davis said.

When the deputy arrived and tried to question the suspect, he fled and tried to run over the deputy in the yard, Davis said. The suspect then crashed into a deputy squad car.

The suspect fled into Sour Lake and then returned to the home and tried to break down the back door, Davis said. Two deputies fired weapons at some point during the incident, and the suspect was struck and taken to a hospital according to Davis. He told 12News the suspect was in stable condition when he left the scene.

"It's traumatic for everyone involved, it's a very unfortunate situation all the way around," Davis said.

The suspect's name will not be released until he is released from the hospital and booked, Davis said. The sheriff said he expects he will be charged with multiple felonies.

Davis told 12News the Texas Rangers will oversee the investigation and will implement an independent review.

Davis said the officers were wearing body cameras during the disturbance and the video will be used as a part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

