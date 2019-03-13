HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Michael Terrell McCray, 27, has been named as the suspect in Sunday's Hardin County deputy-involved shooting.

McCray is currently charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer (1st degree felony), evading arrest with a motor vehicle (state jail felony), and violation of a protective order (Class A misdemeanor) according to a Hardin County Sheriff's Office news release.

More charges are expected to be filed in the coming days as the investigation continues according to the release.

He was arrested in September 2018 for assault family violence according to the release.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Hardin County on Atlantic Road west of Sour Lake on Highway 105 around 10 a.m. Sunday, March 10.

Davis said the investigation is still early, but the suspect may have sexually assaulted his wife. A protective order has been in place against the suspect since January, which stated he was not allowed at the house. The order is good for 12 months, Davis said.

When the deputy arrived and tried to question the suspect, he fled and tried to run over the deputy in the yard, Davis said. The suspect then crashed into a deputy squad car.

The suspect fled into Sour Lake and then returned to the home and tried to break down the back door, Davis said. Two deputies fired weapons at some point during the incident, and the suspect was struck and taken to a hospital according to Davis. He told 12News the suspect was in stable condition when he left the scene. A 4-year-old girl was injured by a deputy's bullet that ricocheted according to Davis.