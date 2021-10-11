Rising inflation, supply shortages expected to impact Thanksgiving dinner, experts say

High gas prices, labor shortages, supply shortages, and bad weather all play a role in food inflation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're seeing the effects of inflation all around Southeast Texas. From gas prices to supply shortages, these are changes that will affect your Thanksgiving dinner.

As the sticker prices rise, some people are having to put more back on the shelves. Thanksgiving shopping will look a little different this year.

Prices are higher and not everything is in stock. A Lamar University professor breaks down the cause, and a Southeast Texas non-profit organization is rising to address food insecurities.



“Some families might have to go in their head, pick and choose what they're going to buy because some prices are too expensive,” said Sent Handz founder, Lashunda Silas.



Thanksgiving staples like meat, fish, and eggs could cost you more than a pretty penny.



“So far, inflation for food prices are up 4.6 percent, the highest level since say 2008,” Lamar University economics professor John McCollough said.



Thanksgiving turkey is not an exception to inflation, McCollough said.



“The prices of Turkey will have gone up the most,” McCollough said.



According to the USADA’s turkey market news report, $1.15 was the price tag for turkeys last year.



This year, turkeys are selling for $1.41 per pound, a 22 percent increase.



“The highest most costly Thanksgiving dinner of all of all time in America,” McCollough said.



So how much more can you expect to spend this holiday?



“Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost at least 20-30 percent more than last year,” McCollough said.



Which may force some households to seek assistance.

Sent Handz founder she's already feeling the need.



Businesses and non-profit are teaming up now more than ever to tackle what experts are calling the most expensive thanksgiving.



“H-E-B was gracious enough to donate several turkeys to our organization,” Silas said.

McCullough said he expects inflation to last for about a year.

If you're interested in donating to SentHandz, visit their website at www. Senthandz.com to donate.

A food drive will also be held on November 20 between 10 a.m. to noon off Sarah Street.