Beaumont man says he is lucky to be alive, recovering after fatal crash at busy intersection

"I felt like I was the luckiest Evel Knievel or something. Walking away from that," King said.



King said he didn't even see the other car coming right before it slammed into him Tuesday night at the Dowlen and Phelan intersection.



"I just remember spinning and spinning and spinning. The impact was just tremendous," King said.



King said he was able to walk away from the fatal crash, but his body paid the price.



"I have fractured legs underneath my knees on both legs and a broken toe, so I'm not supposed to be on my feet for about six weeks," King said.



Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow said there have been 15 crashes so far this year at the intersection.



On average, Morrow said there are a little over 30 fatal crashes each year in Beaumont. Last year there were a record 43.

So far this year, there have been 26.



"Distracted driving is probably the number one contributing factor to crashes, but also excessive speed," Morrow said.



Morrow said Tuesday night's fatal crash serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of running red lights.



"Every time, I'm the first one at a red light, when it turns green, I wait a few seconds and you would be surprised how many people run a red light in a school zone or in a major intersection,” Morrow said.