Catholic Diocese of Beaumont mourning the loss of retired priest

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont is morning the loss of one of their own. Msgr. James Frederick Vanderholt died at the age of 88 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.

The retired monsignor was born September 4, 1932, to Charles and Helen Vanderholt. He was one of three sons.

Vanderholt attended St. Anthony Elementary and High Schools. He later graduated from St. Anthony in 1949.

After his high school graduation, Vanderholt entered St. Mary Seminary in La Porte to study for priesthood. He was ordained by Bishop W.J. Nold on May 25, 1957.

Vanderholt continued his own education with a bachelor’s degree from Lamar University, four master’s degrees and a Doctorate of Ministry in 1987 from the San Francisco Theological Seminary.

Also on the college level, he taught classes at Dominican College in Houston, Incarnate Word University in San Antonio and Lamar University in Beaumont and Port Arthur.

The position he held the longest was Director of Communications for the Beaumont Diocese. Though the communications ministry, he was executive editor of the East Texas Catholic and oversaw it splitting from the Texas Catholic Herald of Galveston-Houston.

As executive editor he penned a column which included the names ETCetera and Notes from the Neches. He was also the host of the Catholic Church Today television show from 1982 to 1994 and the Catholic Times radio show in 1984. He resigned as director of Communications in 2003 but continued writing his column for many years after that.

Throughout his priesthood, Father Vanderholt was an author, educator, historian and parish priest, according to the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.

“Please pray for the repose of his soul and for the consolation of his family and friends. May he rest in the peace of Christ, the Risen Lord,” the post said in part.

Vanderholt is one of three priest connected with the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont who died this year.

Funeral arrangements are still pending for the monsignor. For information about Vanderholt, visit https://www.dioceseofbmt.org/etc/

