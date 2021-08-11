Gas leak in Orange County shuts down roadways near South Mansfield Ferry Road

The area is blocked off for an undetermined time due to a gas leak, officials said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Office of Emergency Management is advising the public to stay away from an area near South Mansfield Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Orange County officials announced that drivers to should avoid the South 105 area near South Mansfield Ferry Road near Vidor.

Officials said they'll keep the public informed as the situation continues.

