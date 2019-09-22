CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A realtor showing a property to a client in west Chambers County found a man's body Friday.

The body was found in the 8000 block of Tri City Beach Road and deputies were called to the scene on Friday, Sept. 20. His death was violent and not flood-related, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

"History does in fact have a tendency to always repeat itself as once again, in the midst of a natural disaster, deputies are faced with another perplexing investigation," the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Detectives determined the man likely died in the last few days, the sheriff's office said in the post. He was in his 50s and had longer, light-colored hair and was wearing blue jean shorts and an orange t-shirt.

Justice of the Peace Larry Cryer pronounced him dead at the scene. Sterling Funeral Home attempted to transport the body to the medical examiner's office, but was unable to due to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda, the sheriff's office said in the post. Detectives called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, who transported the body by helicopter from Chambers County to Beaumont.

The cause of death has not been released, and the man has not yet been identified, the sheriff's office said in the post. Hawthorne said his death does appear to be caused by "an act of violence" and is being investigated as a homicide.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office thanked Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens for allowing the helicopter to be used to transport the body.

Anyone who recognizes the man's description or believes they may know anything about the investigation should contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 267-2500 or CrimeStoppers at (844) 860-8477.

RELATED: Daughter charged in murder of former Mid County restaurant owner, Port Arthur Police investigating

RELATED: Orange County mother indicted for capital murder in connection with toddler's March death