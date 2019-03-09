ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County grand jury has indicted a mother on a capital murder charge in connection with the suffocation death of her son in March.

Prosecutors claim Raychyl Philmon of Mauriceville endangered her son, Raydyn Jones, by allowing him to have access to methamphetamine.

The child died on March 18, 2019.

12News spoke with the child's father in May, before anyone had been charged.

“It just hurts,” Casey Jones told 12News two months after the death of Raydyn.

On August 28, an Orange County grand jury indicted Philmon on three charges, including capital murder, endangering a child and a felony possession of a controlled substance in connection with her child's death.

An autopsy report revealed the 18-month-old suffocated. Sheriff’s office investigators originally called his mother a person of interest.

12News obtained the grand jury's indictment of Philmon. Prosecutors allege the child had methamphetamine in his system, and that he was not 'voluntarily' taken to a hospital.

Philmon is being held with no bond on the capital murder charge.

12News obtained the preliminary autopsy report in May. The report said the preliminary cause of death was “manual suffocation in a setting of child abuse.” That report said the preliminary manner of death was homicide.

A spokesperson with Child Protective Services previously told 12News a child had been removed from Raychyl Philmon’s custody in the past. Family members said that child was Raydyn’s older brother.

Orange County Sheriff's Office