Thousands of job could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company

The new facility is not set to open until 2025, but recruiting efforts are already underway.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts.

OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.

“As a direct hire for OCI clean ammonia, which is the holding tank for the project, we are expecting over a hundred direct hires," Mohammed Elshamy, capital portfolio manager for OCI, said. "And during the peak of the construction, we are expecting close to a thousand in manpower."

The new facility is not set to open until 2025, but recruiting efforts are already underway. OCI officials hosted a vendor and contractor fair on Thursday to get to know business owners in Southeast Texas.

Representatives for area companies attended the event, ready to offer their services to OCI's blue ammonia project.

"We are so thankful to OCI for doing this expansion” Andre Tubber, with Signature Group, said. “It is obviously in our backyard. We are local contractors, right there in Port Neches. We are just excited this is going to expand for our community."

Elshamy plans on looking at area companies to fill some key roles.

“In order for us to know better the local contractors that we have in the area, and the already existing plans however with the new project,” Elshamy said “We want to reach all the new contractors.

The project is in the beginning stages. Many companies, including KAP Services, who have been in construction for 17 years, are excited about the opportunity to earn OCI's business.

“It's great,” George Roger, sales representative for KAP services, said. “We would love to say we have worked with a global company. For them to give us an opportunity to come out and leave a flyer and tell them about what we do, it's a great opportunity.”