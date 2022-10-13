Hardin County teacher charged, accused of having improper relationship with a student

While it is unclear what school Pinckney worked at, she appears in posts from 2019 and 2022 on the Lumberton and Kountze Middle School Facebook pages.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County teacher could soon face trial after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

A grand jury in Hardin County indicted Theresa Pinckney on two counts of “improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

While Davis did not say which school Pinckney worked at, she appears in posts from 2019 and 2022 on the Lumberton and Kountze Middle School Facebook pages. Both mention her as an employee.

It is unknown at which school the improper relationship took place.

Pickney turned herself into the Hardin County Jail around 3 p.m. on Thursday. She is being held on bonds totaling $300,000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

