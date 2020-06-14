PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Motiva confirms to 12News the company will be combing two Port Arthur facilities in response to a question about the impact of COVID-19.

An article from the Port Arthur News says the company will be cutting 200 jobs by September due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a company statement to 12News, a representative said they'll be "taking actions to ensure an optimal cost structure and improve efficiency in response to the volatile landscape of the energy industry."

Its Port Arthur refinery and Port Arthur chemicals facility will be combined into one.

The statement continues, "these organizational changes will enable the company to accelerate capturing existing synergies and optimizing processes."

Motiva's full statement:

Motiva is taking actions to ensure an optimal cost structure and improve efficiency in response to the volatile landscape of the energy industry. Motiva can confirm it will combine the Port Arthur Refinery and Port Arthur Chemicals into one Port Arthur Complex. These organizational changes will enable the company to accelerate capturing existing synergies and optimizing processes. The company will continue producing transportation fuels and chemicals responsibly with safety, financial stewardship, and operational excellence at its core.

