BEAUMONT, Texas — As a growing number of companies are being impacted by COVID-19, 12News is taking a closer look at what industry in Southeast Texas is doing to stop the spread.

We spoke with a number of refineries on Monday, and all of them said they're adhering to current CDC guidelines.

Some are wondering if that's enough as the number of cases in Southeast Texas keeps increasing.

"We don't know who has it and we don't who's the carrier."

One thing we do know is there are at least 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area, and one of those is a Motiva employee.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he's had some meeting with representatives of neighboring refineries about safety measures.

"This is new for all of us and the procedures we don't have any written procedures in place as to say how the reporting should go when it's on private property," Bartie said.

Motiva said in a statement to 12News that the facility has undergone sanitizing and that every employee and contractor is having a temperature check as they get to the gates. In order to enter, your temperature must be under 100 degrees.

12News obtained several photos from employees of Total in Groves showing long lines and workers bunched up on buses. While none of the employees who reached out were willing to go on the record, a company spokesperson sent a statement.

The statement said in part, "We are striving to ensure a healthy and safety work environment by following our outlined pandemic for both operations and personnel."

Total tells 12News that they have made a number of changes such as adding more sanitizer stations, checking temperatures and reducing staff.

With more cases expected, Mayor Bartie says transparency is needed now more than ever, from refineries still operating.

"I would want the company as well as their health folks there to be transparent about it and with us."

Exxon Mobil told 12News they are also advising their employees to practice social distancing and are equipped to deal with any type of emergency event.

