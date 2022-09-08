$13.6M grant to help bring safe, efficient infrastructure to Port of Port Arthur, Senator John Cornyn hopes

The project is set to convert about 25.5 acres of an abandoned railyard in Port Arthur into a multimodal area.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Change could soon be coming to the Port of Port Arthur thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant.

The Department of Transportation awarded the Port of Port Arthur a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, also known as a RAISE grant.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant program, "provides a unique opportunity for the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives," according to the US Department of Transportation website.

US Senator John Cornyn hopes the grant of $13.6 million will encourage investment in road, rail, transit and port projects.

“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical for Texas,” Senator Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have in Port Arthur.”

The project is set to convert about 25.5 acres of an abandoned railyard in Port Arthur into a multimodal area. The area will include site stabilization, lighting, fencing, fiber optic, storm water management, relocation of utilities underground, and reconditioning of a two story structure to mitigate flood risks.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.