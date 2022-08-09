Jury selection begins for man accused in 2020 stabbing death of Beaumont man

Police say witnesses saw the stabbing and identified him as the suspect.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the trial of a 56-year-old man accused in the 2020 stabbing death of a Beaumont man.

Ronald Laverne Crawford, 56, of Beaumont, is set to stand trial before Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court this week on a murder charge.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from April 1, 2020)

Police arrested and charged Crawford in the March 31, 2020, fatal stabbing of Grady Aaron Rothkamm, 26, of Beaumont.

Police say witnesses saw the stabbing and identified Crawford as the suspect according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Crawford rejected a plea deal, just before jury selection began Tuesday morning, that would have sent him to prison for 35 years.

If found guilty of the first degree felony at trial he could face from one to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

His punishment will be decided by the jury if he is found guilty.

The charge includes a finding that a deadly weapon was used in the murder and because of this he will have to serve at least 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole Judge Stevens noted during court Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the 9300 block of Riggs Street just before 10 p.m. on March 31, 2020 according to file stories.

When the arrived they found Rothkamm, who had been stabbed multiple times according to police.

Investigators learned that an altercation between the two men escalated into the stabbing.

Police were told that Crawford left the scene on a bicycle.

