ExxonMobil says Wednesday morning flaring at chemical plant not cause for alarm

BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents in Beaumont may have noticed flaring south of downtown near ExxonMobil but the company says there is "no cause for concern."

The company's Beaumont Chemical Plant had an "operational issue" Wednesday morning that triggered the flaring according to a statement from ExxonMobil.

"We do not expect safety, health or environmental problems and there is no cause for community concern," the statement said.

Flares are safety devices that are commonly used to burn off excess gasses.

The flaring did not happen at the refinery where the company and the United Steelworkers union are involved in a dispute and lockout.

Statement from ExxonMobil...

Additionally, this action has no impact to refinery or lubricant blending and packaging plant operations.