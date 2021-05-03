ExxonMobil, United Steelworkers still at odds as lockout of 650 union workers enters day 3

The lockout began Saturday morning at 10 a.m. although the union claims that their workers were escorted out of the refinery on Friday evening.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the United Steelworkers Local 13-243 continue to walk a picket line in front of the ExxonMobil refinery in Beaumont on Monday.

Monday is day three of the lockout which has about 650 union workers locked out of the facility as the company and the union continue to be at an impasse.

The lockout began Saturday morning at 10 a.m. although the union claims that their workers were being escorted out of the refinery on Friday evening according to news release from the union.

Hours after the lockout began union members and supporters were picketing in front of the downtown Beaumont facility.

On Friday night ExxonMobil released a statement saying that following the end of their Friday evening meeting with the union they had asked them to meet again on Saturday morning.

The company said it waited for three and half hours at the plant for a response and received an email from the union saying they would not "be available to bargain again" until Monday.

Union workers say the biggest sticking point is health and safety.

"Over the past year, the company was perfectly willing to tell us we were essential as we performed our jobs through the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes, floods and most recently an unprecedented freeze. Now, it's rewarding our hard work and sacrifice by forcing us off our jobs,” said USW Local 13-243 president Darrell Kyle.

The company released a video responding to the demonstration in front of the facility.

“You may see increased activity around our facilities including potential demonstrators at our entrance gates. We know this may increase concern but rest assured we're working with authorities to promote safety of both our employees and neighbors like you,” ExxonMobil plant manager Rozenda Dendy

