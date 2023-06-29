Port Neches church going to Africa to spread the word of God, provide medical aid

First Baptist Church Port Neches will be going to Malawi along with a dentist, physician assistants, nurses and radiology technicians.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of a Port Neches church will be going on a medical mission trip to Malawi, Africa in July.

First Baptist Church Port Neches has been traveling to the country since 2019.

The 13 missionaries will be leaving July 5, 2023 and returning July 16, 2023.

This is the sixth trip that First Baptist has organized, but this is the first time they are going to administer medical aid.

The church is bringing along a dentist, physician assistants, nurses and radiology technicians

"In addition to that we are hiring a Malawian doctor, and a Malawian dentist to come alongside and assist us while we're in the villages," said Rob Jones, pastor of First Baptist.

The missionaries are going to villages right outside of Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi. They will be offering a variety of aid to the Malawians who line up to receive it.

"Pulling teeth, because they're just rotten, because of their diet and everything. Our medical team is going to do a triage and evaluate, what they can. We're going to give away a lot of vitamins, especially prenatal vitamins," said Jones.

Treating malaria is another priority for the missionaries.

"Malaria, again something that's very cheap to treat, kills a lot of people. So we'll also be giving out a lot of malaria medicine," said Jones.

The village chief gave their blessings to the missionaries to spread the word of God.

The teams will work with interpreters to share the love of the Lord with Malawians.

"The Lord's blessed us with these resources, we want to make sure that as many people that can hear the gospel, and receive medical treatment are able to do so," said Jones