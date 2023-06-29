Beaumont murder suspect indicted for tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of fireman in April aggravated assault

Police believe Jamal McCain tampered with evidence by picking up a pistol used in the April 18, 2023 aggravated assault at Honey Stop in Beaumont and concealing it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man in jail on murder charges has been indicted on unrelated charges stemming from an April 2023 aggravated assault.

On Thursday, McCain was indicted for tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday April 19, 2023, police began reviewing store video from the Honey Stop located at 4790 Magnolia St. in Beaumont.

Store video was reviewed due to an aggravated assault/deadly conduct that happened in the parking lot on Tuesday April 18th, 2023 at around 7:03 p.m., according to a probable case affidavit.

One person was seen shooting a pistol at another person, who was struck by a shrapnel or a bullet.

At this time, the man dropped his gun which landed by the front door of the store.

The pistol was left behind as multiple involved persons left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after, an uninvolved person, now identified as McCain, exited the store, looked around and picked up the abandoned pistol and concealed it in his left armpit.

After walking around in the parking lot, McCain was picked up in a gray car and left the scene.

Police believe McCain committed the offense of tampering with evidence by picking up the pistol used in the alleged crime and concealing it, according to the affidavit.

Upon reviewing McCain's criminal history, it was found he was previously convicted for unlawful transport of firearms on May 13, 2013.

McCain was also convicted on June 17, 2013 for an evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

McCain is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail for murder on a $1 million bond.

Janesya Kimorie Limbrick, 28, was also arrested in connection with Crawford's death on the same evening as the fatal shooting.

Her bond is also $1 million.

Previously police said they were looking for a "person of interest" in the case but have not released his name or description.

Police are still looking for him at this time.

Crawford was found dead by police just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Pointe North Apartments according to Beaumont Police.

Limbrick was previously identified as a person of interest as police believed she was with Crawford at the time of the shooting. She spoke with detectives the afternoon before she was arrested.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Magnolia Ave at 3:07 a.m. after Crawford was found and reported to be unresponsive police said.

"A person that was unresponsive and on the ground near building 15. When officers arrived, they located, Mr. Crawford. He was deceased from gunshot wounds," said Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

Police say they believe he was shot sometime between midnight and about 1 a.m. according to a news release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.