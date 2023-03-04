Sex offender caught with elementary student info after March school burglary

Officers caught him with electronic goods and clothing as well as folder of of student information.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont sex offender caught with documents identifying several elementary students has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on multiple charges.

Jesse Scott, 22, was indicted this week on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, fraudulent use/possession of identifying info and two burglary of a building charges.

The burglary and failure to register charges are all state jail felonies while the other charge is a second degree felony.

Scott was arrested twice this spring for burglary after being caught burglarizing a Beaumont church and then an elementary school.

He was caught by officers in the act of burglarizing Holy Bible Faith Center in the 1100 block of Avenue A in Beaumont’s south end on March 22, 2023, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Twelve days later and about five blocks away he was caught burglarizing Fletcher Elementary School in Beaumont's Avenues neighborhood on April 3, 2023.

When officers caught him he had electronic goods and clothing marked as belonging to the school district as well as a red folder according to a probable cause affidavit in that case.

The red folder contained 21 documents that had identifying information for eight elementary school students.

The information included birth dates, school id numbers and even bus routes according to the affidavit.

In April 2023 a Beaumont Police detective working on sex offender registration learned that Scott had been arrested on the burglary charges and the fraudulent possession of info charge.

When she checked his sex offender registration she found that he had been using an address that he had not lived at for more than four years according to another probable cause affidavit.

"Our Beaumont ISD families and the entire community at large can take comfort in the fact that the security measures we have in place worked. Thanks to the alarm system at Fletcher Elementary, BISD Police and Beaumont Police were quickly alerted to the crime that took place and the burglar was apprehended at the scene," Beaumont Independent School District superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said in a statement.

Allen went on to say that the district will be reviewing protocol to see if any improvements need to be made to continue to keep students safe.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

