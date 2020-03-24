PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in locating the family of a young man found walking along Highway 73 on Monday evening.

PAPD shared a Facebook post with a photo of the man, saying he was walking near FM 366 around 6:15 p.m.

If you know who he is, or know his family, you're asked to let police know by calling dispatch at 409-983-8601.

From a Port Arthur Police Department Facebook post:

This young man of special needs was found walking on Hwy 73 in Port Arthur near FM 366 at about 6:15PM. Officers are looking any information as to his identity and parent/guardian so he can be taken care. Please contact the Port Arthur Police Department dispatch officer at 409-983-8601.

