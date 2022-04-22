Port Arthur Police arrest 3 after chase involving stolen car ends in Beaumont

Port Arthur Police officers spotted a car without license plates around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three people are in custody after forcing Port Arthur Police on a car chase.



Port Arthur Police officers spotted a car without license plates around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The car was reported stolen out of Beaumont.



The driver refused to pull over, and this led to a police chase around Port Arthur. The chase stopped near the intersection of 13th Street And Duff Drive.



Three people got out of the car and attempted to run away.

Police set up a perimeter and found all three suspects.

They were taken into custody because they were in a stolen car.



Police also found three guns in the stolen car.

