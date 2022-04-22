60-year-old man hit, killed by pickup along Hwy 62 in south Newton County Thursday night

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a Newton County Justice of the peace.

NEWTON, Texas — Texas state troopers are investigating after a 60-year-old man was hit and killed along Highway 62 in Newton County Thursday night.

Sherwood Wagner, 60, of Orange, was walking in the center of the road along Texas Highway 62 just south of the Jasper County line when he was hit by a northbound pickup just before 8:30 p.m. according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 2018 Toyota pickup was driven by a 43-year-old man from Call who was not injured troopers said.

Newton County deputies and South Newton County fire and rescue were among the first responders at the scene in the southwest corner of Newton County near County Road 825.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release...

