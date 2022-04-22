Mauriceville game room shut down, permit revoked due to multiple compliance violations

A note attached to the front door of the Sunoco along Highway 12 said the game room must stop business operation immediately.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — The Orange County Environmental Health & Code Compliance revoked the permit of a Mauriceville game room Friday, citing multiple violations.

A note attached to the front door of the Sunoco game room along Highway 12, said in part that “the game room permit previously issued for Amusement Tech, Inc. is hereby revoked, and you must stop business operation immediately.”

According to a news release, a search for a wanted fugitive led investigators to the Sunoco game in Mauriceville.

The release went on to say once inside, detectives found the game room was violating Orange County's gaming regulations ordinance.

The inspection revealed the facility was in violation of the following regulations under the Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms in Orange County:

On-duty clerk (Bandiwar) was not wearing a name tag

On-duty clerk did not have a complete application on file

On-duty clerk did not have a criminal background check on file with the Game Room Permit administrator or on file at the establishment

On-duty clerk produced paperwork falsely identifying his personal address as that of the Orange County E0C/Expo Center

On-duty clerk was unable to produce proof of current payments to employee(s)

The violations were “sufficient grounds” for revocation of the game room’s permit, according to the letter.

Amusement Tech. Inc. has the option to appeal the permit revocation within a certain time frame.

12News asked the Orange County Sheriff's Office if investigators found the fugitive they were looking for. "We are not releasing this information at this time," a spokesperson said in response.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office, Constable Jeremiah Gunter, and Deputy Director of the Orange County Environmental Health & Code Compliance James Scales assisted with the investigation.