Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce hosts refinery industry expo Wednesday

Vendors got to meet with refinery representatives and learn ways they can collaborate.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Hundreds of contractors gathered at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur for the 7th Annual Port Arthur Industry Expo.

Vendors got to meet with refinery representatives and learn ways they can collaborate. They also got to show off new technology that could help the oil and gas industry thrive in Southeast Texas.

The Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce hosted the event which had 114 vendors, 700 contractors, and eight refineries.

Southeast Texas is the hottest region in North America for the petrochemical industry according to The Port Arthur Business Group Chairman, Travis Woods.

The wall to wall vendors and a large crowd at the expo, show just how hot it is.

"I've spoken to, I don't know, maybe 25, 30 businesses and they're still several several more to go," said BMAX Inc Productions Marketer Bonnie McMillen Revia.

BMAX works with multiple oil and gas companies around the area.

Revia came to the industry expo to see the latest industry products.

"There is such a wide array of things out there from nuts, bolts, safety and medical," said Revia.

Industry products are just one feature that about 700 contractors and attendees like Revia got to experience. They also had the chance to network.

"We've got $171 billion, with a b, in business breaking loose between Beaumont and Lake Charles and 115,000 people needed," said Woods.

Woods says that when a company is looking to work with a refinery, putting a face to the name is beneficial.

"We got eight booths of somebody in there right now. Folks can walk up and say, here's my business card I'm John Doe. I own XYZ Electric. How do I do business with y'all," said Woods.

The event was an all around success according to TotalEnergies employee Randy Sonnier.

"If we're hiring for 25 people we may have 3 or 4,000 applications. So these third parties, they basically come down and say okay based on criteria and background here's 200 we recommend and then we start doing face to face interviews," said Sonnier.

Woods tells 12News this event also gives refineries a chance to hire local suppliers and contractors.