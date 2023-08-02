2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison each for 2019 murder of Port Arthur man

Jaylen Lott, 30, of Port Arthur and Rakeem Roache, 28, of Baytown, were sentenced to 20 years in prison each for the murder of Joel Lopez Martinez.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two men have been sentenced for the 2019 armed robbery turn murder of a Port Arthur man.

Jaylen Lott, 30, of Port Arthur and Rakeem Jamal Roache, 28, of Baytown, were sentenced each to 20 years in prison by Judge John Stevens in the Criminal District Court.

In June, Lott and Roache pleaded guilty to the murder of Joel Lopez Martinez during an armed robbery.

On June 19, 2019 around 1:15 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to 3249 18th St. in reference to a shooting.

When they got there, one victim told police two men approached Martinez demanding money.

A struggled ensued which in turn resulted in both suspects firing shots at Martinez, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martinez died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

In December 2019, a witness came forward and said he knew about the murder and then described the events in detail.

The witness identified the suspects as Lott and Roache.

He told police that Lott and Roache told him about their involvement in the murder.

Neither one will be allowed to own a firearm after they finish their prison sentence.

