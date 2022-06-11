Police using No Shave November to help two Jasper County first responders, their 6-year-old daughter

Both Jason and Tiffany Hollyfield experienced medical issues that required unexpected surgeries. Shortly after, their 6-year-old daughter was hospitalized.

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Police Department is using No Shave November to raise money for two area first responders and their 6-year-old daughter.

Jason Hollyfield and Tiffany Hollyfield work for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jason Hollyfield is a lieutenant investigator and his wife is a dispatcher.

Both Jason and Tiffany Hollyfield experienced recent medical issues that required unexpected surgeries.

“My wife had a pretty major surgery,” Deputy Hollyfield said. “Two weeks after that, I had appendicitis and had to go to emergency surgery myself."

The Hollyfields were off of work and recovering when their 6-year-old daughter, Faith Hollyfield, also began experiencing medical issues.

"Less than a week later, my daughter got sick," Deputy Hollyfield said.

Faith Hollyfield had to be taken to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. She needed surgery, which insurance wasn't going to cover.

“So everybody, pretty much in the house, has had surgery in a one-month period,” Deputy Hollyfield said.

Jasper Police are asking for donations as they support the family through a popular trend known as No Shave November.

“Our policy, we're not supposed to have any facial hair, except a mustache," Lt. Garrett Foster, with the Jasper Police Department, said.

Despite that policy, for one month Jasper Police get to grow their facial hair freely while supporting a cause.

“Last year the lieutenant said, ‘How about we do a little fundraiser,’ and they gave it to the East Texas Pregnancy Center,” Lt. Foster said. “Well, the guys asked me this year and said, ‘Hey are we going do it again?’ I said, ‘Sure, who do y’all want to donate to?’"

It did not take long for police to decide who the donations would go to. All donations to Jasper Police for No Shave November will go to the Hollyfield family.

“This year they decided that they would use the funds they raise from that and donate to me and my family," Deputy Jason Hollyfield said.

The Hollyfields' careers are based on helping others. Now, their generosity is being repaid.

“It just seemed fitting,” Lt. Foster said. “He's a local law enforcement officer, fellow law enforcement officer, going through a hard time, especially now with prices going up we thought who better to give it to."

A GoFundMe that was set up by members of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office raised almost $3,000 for the family.