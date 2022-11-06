Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange start GoFundMe after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont

Those who knew and loved Marilu Lopez-Berrios described her as hardworking, independent, kind-hearted and sweet.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday.

On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.

The alert also stated that police were looking for Jose Lopez in connection with her abduction. He was located in the 2200 block of Poplar Street on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Jose Lopez was taken to the Beaumont Police Department where he talked with investigators. He later led them to Marilu Lopez-Berrios' body, which was at a location on Broussard Road.

Marilu Lopez-Berrios leaves behind three children, according to the GoFundMe.

"She didn't deserve this. She always took care of her children," Cecilia Manzo, friend and co-worker of Lopez-Berrios, said.

Before her death, friends of Lopez-Berrios said she worked at the Chick-fil-A in Orange. Those who knew and loved Marilu Lopez-Berrios described her as hardworking, independent, kind-hearted and sweet.

To her co-workers who were also her friends, Marilu Lopez-Berrios was like family and someone they cared for very much.

"She was like an aunt," Manzo said. "We were like a family at Chick-fil-A Orange."

Lopez-Berrios' hard work at the Orange restaurant recently earned her a promotion.

"A month ago she received a job promotion as a trainer at Chick-fil-A," Manzo said. "Her determination, her work ethic was impeccable."

Lopez-Berrios' loved ones said she was tragically taken from them far too soon.

"It breaks our hearts to know that she is no longer with us," Manzo said. "She was family and her work family will always remember her for the sweet and beautiful person she was."

The money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward funeral expenses and any remaining funds will be returned to Marilu Lopez-Berrios' family.