Police searching for person seen near Port Arthur home where shooting took place

Port Arthur police asks for help with identifying the man in the video. Officers say he's a person of interest in a shooting.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who may have information about a shooting.

Officers arrived to the 3400 block of 32nd Street late Sunday morning, June 28. Police found a man at the house who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

After further investigation, officers learned of a man who was seen walking around the area where the man was shot.

Several cameras in the neighborhood showed the man wearing a white shirt and white shorts with over-sized slide sandals, according to a police report.

He’s from the Port Arthur area and is approximately 18 to 22-years-old, according to the report. He goes by the nickname of “Bubba” and has tattoos near his wrist, police say.  

Police are asking for help with finding “Bubba” in order to speak with him in reference to what he may have seen. If you have any information regarding the identity of the man in the video, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Flores at 409-983-8678.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

We need the public’s help identifying the male in this security video. On 6/28/2020 at approximately 11:11 AM Officers responded to the 3400 block of 32nd Street in reference to a shooting victim. Officers located a male victim at the residence, he was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigation revealed that a male black who was seen leaving the area was at the residence during the shooting. Several cameras in the neighborhood showed that the male was wearing a white shirt and white shorts with oversized slide sandals. He has a dark skin tone, medium build with a short hair. He is approximately 18 to 22 years old and may have tattoos near his wrist. He went by the nickname of “Bubba” and is known to be from this area. Detectives need to speak with “Bubba” in reference to what he may have seen. If you have any information on the identity of the male please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Flores at 409-983-8678 If you know this suspect’s identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

