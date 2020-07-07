Police searching for person seen near Port Arthur home where shooting took place

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who may have information about a shooting.
Officers arrived to the 3400 block of 32nd Street late Sunday morning, June 28. Police found a man at the house who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
After further investigation, officers learned of a man who was seen walking around the area where the man was shot.
Several cameras in the neighborhood showed the man wearing a white shirt and white shorts with over-sized slide sandals, according to a police report.
He’s from the Port Arthur area and is approximately 18 to 22-years-old, according to the report. He goes by the nickname of “Bubba” and has tattoos near his wrist, police say.
Police are asking for help with finding “Bubba” in order to speak with him in reference to what he may have seen. If you have any information regarding the identity of the man in the video, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Flores at 409-983-8678.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
Also on 12Newsnow.com...
RELATED: Vanessa Guillen update: Case lid among evidence found near area where human remains were also found