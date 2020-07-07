Back to School: Southeast Texas school districts debate how to handle fall classes

Buna ISD starts back to school on August 18, which is about five weeks away.

BUNA, Texas — Frustrations are growing for school districts across Texas as the countdown to get back to school inches closer. But what resources will schools need to provide in this challenging environment?

12News talked with Buna ISD about their tentative plans. Buna ISD starts back to school on August 18, which is about five weeks away. Right now, the district has a plan in place, but superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it could change.

The current plan is a mixture of online learning or learning in the classroom. Parents will have to decide at the beginning of each six weeks which option they want for their child: online learning or on-campus learning.

Whichever they decide, the student will have to stick with that option until the six weeks is up. Dr. Lee said these plans could change depending on what the state and Texas Education Agency mandates.

Lee said another big concern is students who are participating in UIL activities, and right now, he doesn't have an answer about that.

"We need to know the rules of the game from the state," he said. "Tell us what the rules are. We have proven time and time again our public school district has that if you tell us the rules and we will have a fair game to play."

As for cleaning the schools, it will be done each day, Lee said. Custodial staff will be divided into different groups to work days and nights so the school district can comply with social distancing guidelines.

The safety of students and staff is a top priority, Lee said.