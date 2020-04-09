Police find man shot in the leg on a Beaumont porch Friday morning

It happened in the 2500 block of Taylor Street in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are looking into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the call just before 9 a.m. Friday. It happened in the 2500 block of Taylor Street in Beaumont.

The victim was seen on the front steps of the house when the officers arrived. Beaumont Police officer Cody Guedry said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He has been treated and released for superficial wounds, according to the police report.

Criminal Investigation Division and the Investigation unit were at the scene.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.