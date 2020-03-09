Spurger woman charged with 'hindering apprehension' in connection with escaped Tyler County inmate

Chassity Chance was arrested Wednesday night on a Jasper Police Department warrant. Evidence linked her to Robert Key, who walked away from the jail on August 30

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A Spurger woman is accused of helping an escaped Tyler County inmate who walked away from the jail on August 30.

Chassity Chance, 30, was arrested on Wednesday night on a Jasper Police Department warrants. Investigators were able to find evidence that linked Chance to Robert Key, who's charged with escaping the Tyler County Justice Center according to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 2, Chance was charged with hindering apprehension, a third degree felony charge. She's currently out of jail on a bond of $5,000. Investigators expect more arrest warrants to be issued for people associated with Key.

Key hasn't yet been caught according to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office, but several agencies are looking along the Neches River and in communities in and around the Tyler/Hardin County line near Fred.

"Robert Key is described as a white/male, approximately 5”11- 170, sandy-blonde hair/blue eyes," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Key has been incarcerated at the Tyler County Justice Center since October 2019, charged with Manufacture/Deliver of a Controlled Substance."

If you have any information about Key or where he might be located, you're asked to call the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409.283.2172 or Crime Stoppers at 936.639.TIPS.