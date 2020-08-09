Point 27, Shields of Strength honoring fallen Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell with engraved dog tags

“The dog tag is engraved with a bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets.."

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Atlanta-based non-profit is honoring fallen Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell by gifting dog tag necklaces with engraved scriptures to officers within the department and to her family members.

August 9, Officer Yarbrough-Powell was killed and her partner was injured after a drunk driver crashed into their patrol unit head-on.

“The ultimate goal is to equip every law enforcement officer in the country with a gift of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength.." said US (Ret.) Army Col. David Todd, director Point 27. "This has become more critical during this time of verbal and physical attacks on law enforcement officers."

Point 27 has sent gifts of Thin Blue Shields of Strength dog tag necklaces to more than 111,000 officers across the country, including Beaumont Police officers who worked closely with Yarbrough-Powell. The Beaumont Police officers' necklaces are engraved with the scripture Mathew 5:9, which says “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God.”

The thin blue line dog tags were given to officers closest to Yarbrough-Powell to encourage them and thank them for putting their lives on the line everyday to protect their community.

“The dog tag is engraved with a bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their communities,” Todd said.

Family members of Yarbrough-Powell have received gifts of folded flag pendant necklaces inscribed with John 15:13, which says “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

“For this officer’s family members, we pray the scripture on the Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces reminds them that we will never forget their loved ones,” Todd said.

Point 27 honors all law enforcement officers in America who die from all causes suffered in the line of duty. Since its founding, Point 27 has awarded gifts of several hundred thousand Shields of Strength to members of the military, veterans and law enforcement officers.