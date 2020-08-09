Police say Vidor man threw 41 grams of meth out SUV window during traffic stop

He was arrested and later charged with "possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1."

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man is in behind bars facing felony drug charges after police say they caught him throwing meth out his window during a traffic stop.

Vidor officers pulled over Tyler Wayne Ezell, 28, of Vidor, for traffic violations at about 1:30 a.m.Tuesday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

As officers made contact with Ezell in the 2400 block of North Main Street they noticed he was throwing "items" out the window of the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving the release said.

The "items" were later identified as being 41.57 grams of methamphetamine the release said.

Ezell was arrested and later charged with "possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 , between four and 200 grams police said.

The second degree felony charge carries a penalty of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine the release said.

Ezell was taken to the Orange County Correctional Center where he is currently awaiting bond to be set.

From the Vidor Police Department...

