PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The two dogs that attacked a mail carrier in Port Arthur in February have been euthanized.

The City of Port Arthur Animal control department confirmed to 12News that the two pit bulls have been euthanized as of Friday morning.

The two dogs attacked and bit a female United States Postal Service carrier on February 14, 2019 in the 3900 block of 27th Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital for taken to the hospital where she was treated for a serious cut on her hand.

Shortly after the attack, a neighbor heard her plea for help and stepped in.

"There I saw her and the two pit bulls following her," says Port Arthur resident Justin Baker. "At the moment something clicked and told me to do what I can to help her."

Baker says he just got home when he heard the woman scream for help.

He could see her bleeding just up the road.

"Once she got toward the front of my driveway, I told her to come in the house and get away from the dogs," says Baker. "It was a pretty gruesome, I've never seen an injury like that before."

Police tell us the mail carrier was dropping off mail on the front porch of the home.

The two pit bulls who were in the backyard at the time, managed to escape and began attacking the woman.

She received bites to both her arms and right hand.