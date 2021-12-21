Pipeline leak prompts shelter-in-place order for Jefferson County residents near LaBelle Road

Officials noticed a pipeline leak in the area, and they are urging all residents in the vicinity to shelter in place until further notice.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A shelter-in-place order is in effect for Jefferson County residents near LaBelle Road, according to the Jefferson County Emergency Services District No. 4.

The order is in effect for the one-mile radius in the area of the 13000 block of LaBelle Road, between Highway 365 and the intersection of Burrell Wingate Road.

Officials noticed a pipeline leak in the area, and they are urging all residents in the vicinity to shelter in place until further notice.

The Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement urging drivers to use an alternate route.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – DPS is currently on scene of a hazmat leak at Chevron located at 13159 FM 365. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) December 22, 2021

From a DPS news release...

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently on scene of a haz-mat leak at Chevron located at 13159 FM 365. It is reported that there is a vapor cloud extending over the roadway from Farm-to-Market Road 365 to Garner Street on La Belle Road. The roadway is currently blocked, motorists should use an alternate route.

A representative from Chevron is on scene and actively attempting to locate and stop the leak.

Chevron will be sending out additional information regarding this leak.

No additional information at this time.