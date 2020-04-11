Woman hit, killed by train in north Beaumont Wednesday

The tracks where she was killed are just north of Interstate 10 and just east of 7th street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a woman died after being struck by a train Wednesday in Beaumont's north end.

Beaumont Police officers found the body of Tina Marie Celestine, 39, of Beaumont, on the tracks near the intersection of Dollinger Road and North 7th Street according to police.

Officers responded to the call about a woman being hit by a train at about 12:10 p.m. according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Witnesses told police she was attempting to cross the tracks when she was struck.

Detectives investigated her death and notified her family police said.

The tracks where Celestine was killed are just north of Interstate 10 and just east of 7th street.

