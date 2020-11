Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US

President Donald Trump is seeking a second term in office, while Joe Biden also hopes to gain enough electoral votes to win the White House.

WASHINGTON — After months of intense campaigning by President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it all comes down to this.

Election Day in the United States unfolded like no other, with nearly 100 million Americans having already cast their ballots before polls even opened on Tuesday.

In order to win the U.S. presidential election, a candidate must win in enough states to have 270 Electoral College votes.

States started reporting results as polls closed on election night. However, given the large surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's a chance it could take some time to know the winner of the presidential election. That's because mail ballots generally require more time to process than those cast in-person.

Once The Associated Press declares a winner in a state, we'll update the list below. Until then, each state will show the number of electoral votes up for grabs.

State-by-state presidential results from Associated Press

Alabama - 9 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Alaska - 3 electoral votes

Arizona - 11 electoral votes

Arkansas - 6 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

California - 55 electoral votes - Joe Biden

Colorado - 9 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Connecticut - 7 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Delaware - 3 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Florida - 29 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Georgia - 16 electoral votes

Hawaii - 4 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Idaho - 4 electoral votes - Donald Trump

Illinois - 20 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Indiana - 11 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Iowa - 6 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Kansas - 6 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Kentucky - 8 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Louisiana - 8 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Maine - 4 electoral votes -- Joe Biden wins one electoral vote from the state's 1st Congressional District. The statewide and 2nd district votes remain outstanding.

Maryland - 10 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Michigan - 16 electoral votes

Minnesota - 10 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Mississippi - 6 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Missouri - 10 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Montana - 3 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Nebraska - 5 electoral votes -- Donald Trump has won four electoral votes and Joe Biden has won one.

Nevada - 6 electoral votes

New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes - Joe Biden

New Jersey - 14 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

New Mexico - 5 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

New York - 29 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

North Carolina - 15 electoral votes

North Dakota - 3 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Ohio - 18 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Oregon - 7 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes

Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

South Carolina - 9 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

South Dakota - 3 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Tennessee - 11 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Texas - 38 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Utah - 6 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Vermont - 3 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Virginia - 13 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

Washington - 12 electoral votes -- Joe Biden

West Virginia - 5 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes

Wyoming - 3 electoral votes -- Donald Trump

Which states have the most electoral college votes?

California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the House. Combine that with the state's two senators, and it has 55 electoral votes.

Texas has the second-most with 38 electoral votes. After that, New York and Florida are tied with 29 votes each. Then, it goes to Illinois and Pennsylvania with 20 each.