Thousands push for Port Neches-Groves ISD to change, keep 'Indians' mascot through online petitions

PORT NECHES, Texas — There's renewed calls for change across Port Neches-Groves ISD after a petition is pushing for the district to change their mascot from the Indians to something else.



For several years, a lot of people have tried to pressure PNG to change their mascot. In spite of those cries from some, their mascot has remained the same for decades.

Two petitions are circulating across social media and getting thousands of signatures each.

One is calling on PNG to change their mascot, the other is encouraging the district to keep it the same. It's sparking a debate in Southeast Texas, similar to what other sports franchises are dealing with across the country.



The petition to change the mascot has received more than 3,000 signatures in the past few days. The organizer believes that PNG's mascot, an Indian, is racially insensitive.

Take one look around Port Neches or groves, and you'll see how much the Indian mascot means.



For these two longtime friends, the symbol represents tradition.

"Nothing is offensive about it. I know they are tearing down our statues, and they're doing all these things, but let's keep some of the things. Let's keep the Port Neches-Groves' Indians intact," PNG supporter Betty Sheffield said.

According to the district's records, Cherokee Nation Chief Ross Swimmer endorsed the high school in 1979, "...for (being) ambassadors of goodwill and recognition of their interest in contributions toward honoring the Cherokee Nation.”



PNG received an official seal of the Cherokee Nation in 1980. However, the Cherokee Nation has since contacted the district and urged them to change their mascot.

"Irrespective of what they believed Chief swimmer 1979 certificate meant, I can tell that today what their conduct means for the Cherokee," said Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Cherokee Nations.

Chief Hoskin Jr. believes that many of the traditions that are practiced at PNG are offensive to his culture, such as the attire worn and their football stadium being called the reservation.

"I want this community to live up to what it says. It says it wants to honor Cherokee people and our history, there is ways to do that. I would love to see this school invest resources into teaching Cherokee history. We can help them do that. I don't want to see this school invest anymore resources in offensive imagery that I've seen," said Chief Hoskin Jr.



Professional sports teams such as the Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins now face renewed criticism over their mascots as well.



People in Port Neches don't see a reason to change.



Another petition has been created with more than 4,000 signatures asking the district to keep their mascot as the Indians.



A district spokesperson told 12News that they are not considering changing their mascot. Cherokee nation plans on sending PNG a letter urging them to consider otherwise.





