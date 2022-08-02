'An important event to have' | Nederland ISD helping students, parents ahead of upcoming academic year with health and school supply fair

The fair will be held Wednesday morning at the Nederland High School gym.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Independent School District and area companies are teaming up to put on an event that is set to help parents and students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Schools in Nederland are giving parents a two for one deal which includes a health fair and school supply giveaway.

Nederland ISD is celebrating back to school by promoting a healthy 2022-23 school year with its annual health fair. The fair will be held Wednesday morning at the Nederland High School gym.

Jared Walker is the director of alternative education for Nederland ISD. Walker feels the help area partners provide makes the fair possible.

Not only will area companies provide some of the supplies on students' lists, but parents can also expect to get help with buying school clothes, getting a dental checkup and even getting a haircut.

This will be Nederland ISD’s 15th year hosting the event. Walker said the event grows every year and sets area children up for success.

"The superintendent and the assistant superintendent of the school board felt that it was an important event to have,” Walker said. “And we just try to keep it going every year and grew it, get more businesses to attend, and we've heard from feedback that parents truly appreciate this event. So we don't ever want to disappoint "

The event will take place on Wednesday morning at the Nederland High School gym from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.