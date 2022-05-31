Orange Fire Department welcomes new fire chief John Bilbo

The Orange native was appointed as the new fire chief after serving more than two decades with the Orange Fire Department.

ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange is welcoming a new fire chief to the Orange Fire Department.

Orange native John Bilbo was appointed as the new fire chief after serving more than two decades within the Orange Fire Department, the city announced Tuesday.

During his 22 years of experience with the department, he served as a firefighter, station captain, and battalion chief. He most recently served as the fire marshal and interim fire chief for the city.

Bilbo also has earned numerous awards and certifications during his career, the city says.

Bilbo graduated from Columbia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science. He's also a U.S. Army veteran.

The newly named fire chief is also a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Master Firefighter and a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer, according to the city.

