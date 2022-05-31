Relatives arrested after 3-year-old boy with disabilities found dead inside Port Arthur home

Investigators said they found the child’s body in an extremely emaciated condition.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy with disabilities.

Investigators said they found the child dead Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. in a Port Arthur home in the 300 block of Richmond Ave.

Investigators said they found the child’s body at the home in an extremely emaciated condition.

The child’s mother, Tina Louis, 43, and the child’s sister, Kristen Louis, 21, were arrested for Injury to a Child, which is a first-degree felony. Tina Louis faces an additional charge of failure to identify.

No bond has been set for either woman as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

