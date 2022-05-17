Orange County SWAT team members receive training

Members walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains to SWAT.

ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team.

All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains to SWAT, according to a press release from Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT teams routinely enter dangerous situations where they need to make difficult, life-and-death decisions under challenging circumstances, according to the U.S Department of Homeland Security website.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was pushed physically and mentally. They were confronted with real-life scenarios dealing with active assailants, according to the release.

Mike Glover and Rick Loftin orchestrated the training.

Glover is a former Green Beret who served the US Army for almost two decades and a former CEO of FieldCraft Survival. Loftin is a 25-year veteran and Firearms Instructor with FieldCraft Survival.

FieldCraft Survival is a veteran-owned company that teaches you what you need to know and equips you with what you need to have for survival in the worst-case scenarios. The company specializes in survival training, according to the website.

Members agree that the quality of the training was phenomenal, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Facebook page.