City of Orange firefighters seek toy donations to support families in need during holidays

For seven years, the “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” has helped support local families within the community of Orange, that are in need.

ORANGE, Texas — ‘Tis the season to give! Each year, the City of Orange Fire Department hosts a “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” at central fire station.

All donations of toys are being accepted daily, beginning November 21, 2022, through December 12, 2022, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Once all the gifts are collected then The City of Orange Fire Department, in coordination with local charities, will deliver each gift to where they are needed most.

This will be the seventh year that the “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” has helped support local families in need, within the community of Orange.

If you would like to participate, please bring all new and unwrapped toys to either one of these three fire stations, within the City of Orange, that are receiving donations:

• Central Fire Station – 501 N. 7th St.

• Fire Station #2 – 1901 Allie Payne Rd.

• Fire Station #3 – 1717 MLK Dr.

All toys will go to help the families in the Orange community have a good Christmas.

For additional information, please contact Fire Chief, John Bilbo or Fire Department Secretary, Mary Low at 409.883.1050