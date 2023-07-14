'My record speaks for itself' : Orange County Republican Party members vote 14-6 to censure House Speaker Dade Phelan

House Speaker Dade Phelan told 12News he looks forward to meeting with the 14 party members who voted on his censure to "explain to them they are wrong."

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Some Southeast Texas republicans have voted to censure House Speaker Dade Phelan.

During a Orange County Republican Party of Texas' County Executive Committee meeting in June, some party members said Phelan has lost touch and isn't conservative enough.

Members voted 14-6 to censure Phelan, a Beaumont native republican who serves as a rep for House District 21, which covers Jefferson and Orange Counties.

To censure means to provide a formal statement of disapproval in the form of a resolution that is adopted by majority vote, according to Senate.gov.

This comes almost two months after Phelan found himself in the spotlight when a video of him slurring words while presiding over the House went viral across social media.

Ken Paxton had called for House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign.

In a tweet from his personal account, Paxton said Phelan was "in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication" during the session.

The video in question was taken Friday, May 19, 2023.

Here's a video of the incident that Paxton is referring to:

In the meeting last month, party members said Phelan has failed to adhere to the party's platform and principles.

"During the past two legislative sessions as speaker, he has appointed 22 committee chairs. I counted 22 democratic chairman. You can't possibly promote a conservative philosophy if you're appointing democratic committee chairs. That's right. That's right," said a party member at the meeting.

Phelan defended his record to 12news following the news of the censure saying in part, "I'm very proud of I've achieved, not just for the state of Texas, but for Southeast Texas. I do this job as a huge honor of mine, but it's also a huge sacrifice, to my family, and my business, everything I do back home is impacted by this job."

He goes on to say that nothing he does is for money, but because "it's what's best for Southeast Texas, and I think I do a good job of it."

Phelan says he looks forward to meeting with the 14 party members who voted on his censure to "explain to them they are wrong."

"I more than uphold all republican values, that has been demonstrated in my reelection year after year, my reelection as speaker. My record speaks for itself, you are entitled to your own opinion, you are not entitled to your own facts," Phelan told 12News.

Read Phelan's complete response to 12News below:

"While I was up here ushering through the largest tax cut in the history of the state of Texas, the largest tax cut maybe in U.S. history, 14 people, 14 people out of a county of 84,760 decided that they were not happy with what's happening here in Austin. Without even knowing the facts, and deciding upon themselves to move forward with that, when I did not have a chance to defend myself, and explain how they were mistaken, and that maybe they had the wrong facts. I'm very proud of the results I've achieved, not just for the state of Texas, but for Southeast Texas. I do this job as a huge honor of mine, but it's also a huge sacrifice, to my family, and my business, everything I do back home is impacted by this job. But I do it for the right reasons, I don't do it for the money, I get 600 dollars a month. I do it because it's what's best for Southeast Texas, and I think I do a good job of it. Those 14 people, out of a county of 84,760 were wrong, and I look forward to meeting with them, and explaining to them they are wrong. I more than uphold all republican values, that has been demonstrated in my reelection year after year, my reelection as speaker. My record speaks for itself, you are entitled to your own opinion, you are not entitled to your own facts.

This will be his fourth term since assuming office in 2015. State representatives serve 2-year terms.

Phelan was first elected to the Texas House of representatives in 2014. Prior to election as Speaker, Phelan served as Chair of the House Committee on State Affair, as Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources, and as a member of the Calendars Appropriations, and Election Committee.