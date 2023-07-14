Human skull found along the Sabine River near Bon Wier sent to forensic lab for testing

Once the examination of the skull is is completed, investigators will be be able to confirm gender, possible age and other identifiable factors.

BON WIER, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a human skull was recovered along the Sabine River near Bon Wier earlier this week.

On Sunday July 10, 2023 at around 3:02 p.m., deputies received a reported a human skull on a sandbar near the Sabine River.

A deputy was later taken to the location where the remains were discovered, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The skull was sent to a forensic lab for testing.

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby tells 12News It is unknown how long testing of the skull will take because it is unknown what kind of testing they will need to do.

Once this examination is completed, investigators will be be able to confirm gender, possible age and other identifiable factors, according to the release.

The investigation is active and necessary protocols have been implemented to investigate the case.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when\ we receive more confirmed information.